Upper Nicola Band has reported that they received an email from First Nations Health Authority confirming two positive COVID-19 cases within the Upper Nicola community.

As with COVID cases in any Interior community, Interior Health will be responsible for performing contact tracing, and will be following up with those who were in contact with the infected persons in order to make them aware that they were potentially exposed and to order them to self-isolate.

Upper Nicola requests that its members follow public health orders such as staying home whenever possible, keeping their bubble small, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and sanitizing or washing hands frequently.