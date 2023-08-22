Valemount RCMP released surveillance pictures of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run that killed Merritt City Councillor Claire Newman.

According to the press release published on Monday (August 21), the fatal crash that involved Coun. Newman occurred sometime between 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 and 12 a.m. on July 5. The collision happened on Highway 16 near Lucerne Campground, just west of the B.C. – Alberta border.

The Valemount Mounties said in the release that the suspect vehicle is a 2016-2018 Jeep Cherokee, which was observed driving east along Highway 16 at the Parks Canada gate, west of Jasper, Alta.

In the press release, it is said that the license plate number is not visible and the vehicle doesn’t have a front plate. It is unknown if the vehicle travelled south towards Banff or east towards Edmonton after it passed through Parks Canada gate.

Valemount RCMP also said that video surveillance at gas stations in both Jasper and Hinton, Alta., were looked into, but the suspect vehicle was not seen on video.

Also according to the release, it is “believed that the suspect vehicle will have front end damage, possibly including a missing driver’s side headlight and damage to the front grill from the impact.”

Valemount RCMP continues to ask for public assistance in this case. Anyone who has any information about this vehicle or who may have been driving it on July 4 and July 5, or where it may be, is asked to call Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.