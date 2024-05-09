Kate van Rensburg keeps excelling in every dance competition and cements her reputation as a rising star in the world of dance.

The Merrittonian dancer stole the spotlight and captivated the audience and judges at Shine Dance Festival in Mission, which occurred between April 24 and 27.

The 10-year-old has competed at the Shine Dance Festival in four solo categories – contemporary, ballet, contemporary ballet, tap and jazz – for dances aged between 10 and 12, and in another four group categories – ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap and lyrical – for dancers aged between 13 and 15.

Van Rensburg thinks that the Shine Dance Festival is “probably the best dance festival there is.”

“It is really fun and it also has very many good dancers,” she said. “It is also different in a way that they customize the special awards based on what they see on the day.”

After performing at the Shine Dance Festival, van Rensburg brought home 11 awards – one silver award, nine gold awards and one platinum award.

“Dancing brings me joy,” van Rensburg said. “The harder you dance, the more, and better awards you will receive.”

She also competed at the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts (KFPA) earlier this year, from March 10 to 15. In the festival, Van Rensburg competed with her five solos – ballet, ballet contemporary, contemporary and jazz & trapp – and received three first places, one second place and one third place with scores ranging from 89 per cent to 91.5 percent.

Due to her remarkable accomplishments in the competition, van Rensburg received the KFPA Junior Ballet Scholarship.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, van Rensburg’s outstanding performances caught the attention of a KFPA judge, leading to a recommendation for her to compete at the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival in Fort Saint John, between June 2 and 6.

Van Rensburg will be competing at the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival with her ballet solo, a variation from the ballet “Paquita”, and also her contemporary ballet solo.

The next competition for van Rensburg is Versastyle and is set to take place in Kelowna from May 13 to 16.

As she continues to pursue her passion for dance, she serves as a shining example of the extraordinary talent nurtured within Merritt.

“Every day I don’t dance, it makes me want to dance more. I don’t know how to not dance.”