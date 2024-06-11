Repairs for Smith Pioneer Park exceed $1,000 after vandalism spree.

Over the weekend, the bathrooms at Smith Pioneer Park were targeted by vandals on two separate nights.

On June 8, the mirrors of the men’s bathroom were smashed with garbage from the women’s bathroom being dumped into the men’s bathroom.

On June 9, the women’s bathroom also got its mirrors smashed and the stall doors dented.

“During both incidents, vandals also attempted to flood each of the washrooms,” reads a TNRD press release.

Additionally, during April, two picnic tables were damaged after fires were lit on the tables as well on the cement pad. During May, bathrooms were flooded and cupboards were damaged at the concession.

The combined repair cost to repair the damage at Smith Pioneer Park now exceeds $1,000, which is funded by the annual operating budget. RCMP are investigating the incidents of vandalism.

“If damage continues at Smith Pioneer Park, we may need to close our washroom facilities for an indefinite amount of time. This park is very well used in Lower Nicola, and closing washrooms would be an unfortunate consequence for the many park users who respect this space,” said Jo Kang, TNRD Community Services Coordinator. “Our community parks are assets that benefit everyone. It’s important that all visitors respect these spaces and follows simple rules that are in place.”

Users of all TNRD Community Parks are encouraged to report acts of vandalism to RCMP using the local non-emergency line. As part of TNRD Park Regulations Bylaw 2852 adopted by the TNRD Board on May 16, 2024, the TNRD has the authority to issue fines for offenses in Community Parks such as causing vandalism or other damage, starting a fire, smoking, and more.