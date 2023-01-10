A vehicle fire involving a large commercial vehicle has closed the highway between Merritt in Kamloops, slowing southbound traffic to a crawl and blocking all northbound lanes.

According to DriveBC, the incident is taking place between Exit 315 (Helmer) and Exit 336 (Walloper). Drivers accessing this stretch of Highway 5 can expect delays, with future updates expected throughout the afternoon. The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

For up-to-date information on closures and highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.