The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 36 year old Eli Samuel Vandevoort, a resident of the Nicola Valley who was last seen in Enderby on January 1, 2023.

Vandevoort is described as a 5’11 Indigenous male weighing 154 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on January 1st, 2023 around 9pm on 3rd Avenue in Enderby. Police are concerned for Vandevoort’s health and wellbeing.

Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.