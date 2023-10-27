Those who step foot inside Resale Therapy at 1966 Quilchena Avenue may feel immediately hit by a blast from the past.

Adorning the front room is all sorts of memorabilia from bygone eras, everything from old books, to photographs, movie posters and trinkets.

In the larger backroom is a vintage clothing lover’s dream, with racks full of old trends that inevitably become new again.

Owner Grace Raskob opened the shop around five months ago. Though she may have moved to the Merritt area about a year-and-a-half ago, she is no stranger to the vintage retail business, having previously run a business in Chilliwack since 1985.

“We moved here because we loved it here,” said Raskob from her front counter.

“I have it in my blood to do this, so I opened this store.”

Raskob invested the rest of the money from selling her Chilliwack store back into new stock. Quality stock.

“I won’t take anything that’s not good or purchaseable. If it doesn’t sell within a few months, then it goes back to charity, or I give it to somebody,” said Raskob about the large stock of women’s clothing that she keeps on hand.

“It has to be that really good quality, and clean and everything, so that people will buy it.”

Among the vintage pieces in the shop, Raskob said that the vinyl “sells like hotcakes.” Any music aficionado could spend plenty of time going through the shop’s records, CDs and music memorabilia.

“The posters all sell really well too.”

Resale Therapy also sells gift certificates for those looking to buy for those special vintage lovers.