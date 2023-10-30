It was a spooky Sunday afternoon matinee at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, with snakes among the ghouls and goblins as the Vernon Vipers visited the Merritt Centennials.

A goaltending battle ensued in the opening period between the Interior division rivals, with neither getting on the scoreboard despite a combined 27 shots on net.

The first goal came just over two minutes into the second frame with Cents captain Aidan Lindblad in the box for tripping.

With a lack of scoring on the ice, some Halloween trick-or-treaters certainly scored points with the fans in showcasing their costumes at centre ice during second intermission, with everything from a unicorn, to a skeleton, Spiderman and a grim reaper, a Cents fan and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The home team finally found the back of the net just 25 seconds into the third, as Michael Stenberg potted his second of the BCHL season while shorthanded.

Unfortunately it was all Vipers from there, scoring three goals in a row for a final score of 4-1.

The Cents outshot the Vipers 40-25 despite the loss, leading to Vernon goaltender Ethan David earning first star of the game honours.

The loss drops the Cents down to 5-7-1-1 on the year, good for sixth place in the eight-team Interior division.

They return to action in a pair of home games this weekend at the NVMA, hosting the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 3 before taking on the Penticton Vees the following evening.