Merritt residents will have the opportunity to put their chef hat on with a new COVID-safe, virtual cooking class that focuses on healthy eating.

The program began in Lillooet, and was coordinated and hosted by the Better Living Centre (BLC) a Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“The BLC has a Health Ministries department that works toward educating and empowering the community toward making positive, healthful lifestyle habits,” said Mary Coursey, BLC member.

“They have done this for several years within Lillooet in various way, one of which was in-person community cooking classes.”

These were an initiative of Vanessa Richards, a fellow BLC member. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person classes were halted.

“With some inspiration we came up with the idea to continue this arm of our community outreach by having virtual classes through Zoom,” explained Coursey.

“In order to help make the classes more interactive, I wanted to put together a meal kit so that participants could cook along with us during the class and enjoy a healthy meal at the end. We tested this back in September 2020 with some funding from a Neighbourhood Small Grant through the Vancouver Foundation. We had about 16 participants for that class along with lots of positive feedback.”

Richards came up with the idea of expanding the program to Merritt through Lillooet’s sister church here.

Local Merrittonian Marvel Strutt has agreed to coordinate, put together and deliver the kits for the participants here.

Those who wish to take part must register by Jan. 27. A plant-based meal kit with gluten-free options will be delivered on Jan. 29 and the class will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5pm.

There is no cost, and participants will join in on Zoom and be given step-by-step directions to make falafels, caesar salad and tasty banana bites.

To RSVP for this event, you are invited to contact Marvel Strutt at 250-378-3536 or by email at alstru3@gmail.com.