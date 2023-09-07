Long awaited upgrades to a stretch of Voght Street from Blackwell Avenue to River Ranch Road will get underway next week.

The City of Merritt announced in a release that crews will soon begin with part one of the project, upgrading Voght Street from Blackwell Avenue to the Nicola Valley Hospital entrance. The process will start next week in mid-September 2023, and run for approximately one year.

“Traffic disruptions of single-lane, alternating traffic is expected,” said the city in a statement. “Short-duration detours along Parker and Juniper will be announced when required. Survey and general layout work may be seen on-site prior to mid-September.”

Residents are encouraged to check the City’s official channels, as well as local media, for the status of any detours and road closures.

Following the completion of the first part of the project, and pending finances, parts two and three will get underway.

“When funding is available, part two of the Voght Street upgrade will continue the main alignment work from the hospital entrance to Belshaw Street/River Ranch Road,” said the City. “Part three of the upgrade will cover the roundabouts at two intersections: Grimmett Street and Walters Street.”

The city added that the entire Voght Street projects includes active transportation pathways, water, sewer, storm drains, and paving.