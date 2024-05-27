Voght Street will be closed Monday, May 27, to Wednesday, May 29, for first stage paving.

From 7 a.m. on May 27 to 7 p.m. on May 29, KLL Construction Inc. will be performing their first stage paving between Blackwell Avenue and Walters Street, if the weather permits.

All traffic will be detoured at Walters Street through Reid Avenue, Parker Drive and Juniper Drive to Nicola Avenue.

Barricades will be set up on Voght Street at First Avenue to detour traffic to Nicola Avenue and Juniper Drive.

The detour set on the bench will be posted at 30 kilometres per hour.

Local access to facilities, residences and businesses will still be permitted.