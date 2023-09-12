Merritt Secondary School seniors girls volleyball squad is hosting a 16-team tournament in the upcoming weekend.

The 2023 Sr. Girls Air Attack Volleyball Tournament takes place on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16. The games start at 11 a.m. on Friday at Merritt Secondary School, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and at the former Coquihalla Middle School gyms.

The tournament will resume on Saturday, September 16, at 9 a.m. at the same locations. As for the final game, it will take place at MSS gym on Saturday at 4 p.m. All games of the Sr. Girls Air Attack Volleyball Tournament are free to the public.

Merritt Secondary School will also host another special event at their gym grounds on Friday at 6 p.m. The University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus (UBCO) men’s volleyball team will be playing an exhibition game against Capilano College.

The admission for the exhibition game on Friday evening is a donation to the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

When: Friday, September 15 from 11 a.m. and Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. – Final game starts at 4 p.m.

Where: Merritt Secondary School – 1561 Chapman St., Merritt, B.C.; NVIT – 4155 Belshaw St., Merritt, B.C.; Coquihalla Middle School – 2975 Clapperton Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: Free admission

UBCO x Capilano College exhibition game

When: Friday, September 15 – 6 p.m.

Where: Merritt Secondary School – 1561 Chapman St., Merritt, B.C.;

Cost: Donations to the Nicola Valley Food Bank