The organizer of an iconic local sporting event recently donated the two annual tournaments’ proceeds to a local charity to the tune of $4,000. Two annual ‘Volleyfest’ volleyball tournaments, hosted by the Merritt Volleyball Association (MVA), raise funds for local charities through registration fees and other fundraising means.

Participants in both of this year’s tournaments were undoubtedly excited for their post-pandemic restriction returns, with the Volleyfest mixed and ladies tournaments attracting hundreds of players in dozens of teams from across the province to the Nicola Valley for a weekend of competition, sportsmanship, and fun for the first time since 2019. Funds raised during the event are donated to a local charity annually.

“Thanks to all who participated in either or both of our Volleyfest tournaments,” said Angela Russell, organizer of Volleyfest and the MVA. “Because of everyone involved, we were to able to donate $4000.00 to Ska-Lu-La.”

“MVA is happy to be able to support another local charity and happy to have Volleyfest back up and running after a 3 year hiatus!”

The Ska-Lu-La workshop has been a long-standing institution in Merritt, providing opportunities and employment for people with disabilities who work alongside staff in a variety of roles, learning valuable skills and making social connections along the way. The non-profit plans to use the donated funds for a series of community excursions planned for its clients.

Planning for next year’s tournaments is already well underway, with support for the next events looking strong based on a satisfaction survey sent out by Russell to participants of this year’s Volleyfests.

“I put out a survey to teams to determine what participants thought about the tournament, and how we can improve for future tournaments, and I was so happy to get nothing but positive feedback!”

For more information on Volleyfest and the Merritt Volleyball Association, visit their website at www.merrittvolleyballassociation.org/volleyfest.