A man who was wanted for allegedly committing robbery in Merritt last Friday has been arrested, RCMP says.

Mounties say the man was “safely arrested” in downtown Merritt after a tip from the public.

According to the RCMP, the man remains in custody and faces several charges, including robbery with a firearm.

Over the last few days, a manhunt was underway in Merritt as Mounties searched for the suspect after a convenience store was held up by a man armed with a handgun.

“The Merritt RCMP wish to thank the community for their vigilance and patience while officers carried out the search,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

Cpl. Grandy added that the investigation is ongoing.