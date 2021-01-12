Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Southern Interior, particularly urging caution on area highways.

A wintery mix of rain and snow is expected to fall on the highway passes today through Wednesday.

On the Coquihalla Summit, falling snow will change to rain sometime this morning, and precipitation is expected to return to snow after midnight. Five to ten cm. of snow is expected to fall, followed by up to 30mm of rain this afternoon and evening. 15 cm. of snow is expected to fall on Wednesday, creating potentially slushy, slippery road conditions.

Allison Pass and Helmer Lake can expect the same weather systems, with lesser rain and snowfall amounts.

It is predicted that 15 to 25 cm. of snow will fall on the Okanagan Connector by Wednesday afternoon.

This weather system will be caused by a strong warm front which is bringing excess moisture and an increased snow level to Southern BC.