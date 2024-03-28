Merrittonians might have the chance to get their hands on some good prizes at this City of Merritt’s contest.

The City of Merritt announced over a press release that they are conducting a water system study and they must collect information from each and every residential property – owner or occupant – within its municipal boundaries.

The survey to be filled by Merritt residents from each household on their properties’ water system.

“To save taxpayers the cost of an in-person information collection program, the City is requesting that an authorized resident from each household complete the following survey,” the release reads.

The initiative promises enticing rewards for those who take the time to share some information about their residential property, such as pipe material, if the household has a crawlspace, if it has an automatic irrigation system, among others.

Three prizes ranging from $100 to $500 will be awarded to lucky participants of the survey. Winners will be selected by a random draw within 30 days of the final submission date, May 3.

The survey, which is accessible online,

Here are the rules governing the contest:

Contest is intended only for residences within the municipal boundaries of the City of Merritt.

Contest is not applicable to commercial, industrial, institutional or vacant properties.

Each and every household in the City of Merritt must provide the information required in the survey.

Only those that complete the survey by May 3, 2024, will be eligible for the contest prizes.

Only authorized occupants (name on title or rental agreement) may enter to win. Those who enter the contest must be aged 18 years or older.

Only one entry per household.

Survey entry must be complete and legible to be entered to win the draw. Incomplete, inaccurate, illegible, duplicate or late entries will be disqualified.

For more information on the survey and contest, access the City of Merritt’s website.