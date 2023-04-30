BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews are currently battling a wildfire near Merritt, where a 20 hectare blaze has grown rapidly throughout the day due to windy conditions.

Multiple ground BCWS crews, Lower Nicola and Merritt firefighters, a piece of heavy equipment, and an air tanker have all been utilized throughout the day in an attempt to quell the flames. The fire is located near the junction of Highway 97C, Highway 5, and Snake Road, where firefighting efforts are ongoing. The Lower Nicola Indian Band has issued evacuation alerts for a number of properties in the area.

The fire has forced the closure of Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake. It is suspected to be human caused.

For the latest road information, visit DriveBC. Residents are reminded by local governments to download the ‘VoyentAlert!’ app for evacuation alert and order updates.