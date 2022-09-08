As warm and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the month of September, the provincial government and the British Columbia Wildfire Service (BCWS) are reminding British Columbians to stay Firesmart and remain alert of the threat of wildfires.

According to BCWS, there were 189 active wildfires in the province as of September 5, 2022. While only one is considered a wildfire of note, one that threatens public safety, all are actively taking resources to control and extinguish. Since April 1 of this year, there have been 1,355 wildfires in B.C. that have resulted in 43,000 hectares burned. At the same time last year, 865,298 hectares had been burned in the province. As crews continue to battle flames, the provincial government is praising all for their diligence, and pushing for continued caution.

“B.C. is currently experiencing one of the lowest human-caused wildfire seasons since 1950. Together with the BC Wildfire Service, I want to commend the public on their safe fire use and diligence in helping to prevent the spread of fire. We’re asking all British Columbians to continue the great work they have been doing this season as we stay vigilant over the Labour Day weekend and for the remainder of the 2022 fire season,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests.

Due to this diligence, the number of wildfires and area burned are lower than the 20-year average for British Columbia at this time of year, which is 1,515 fires, and a much higher 259,601 hectares burned.

“I also want to thank all BC Wildfire Service staff, contractors, First Nations and industry partners for your service this season to protect communities,” added Conroy.

The BCWS is urging those who see a wildfire to report it, either by calling 1 800 663-5555 (*5555 from a cellphone) or using the Report of Fire function on the BC Wildfire Service app. The wildfire service added that information from the public is crucial to the effectiveness of its response.

Through wildfire activity has been lower that last year’s record breaking flames, some have been evacuated, and even lost their homes. Those under an evacuation order should follow directions from their First Nation or local government. British Columbians can now register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) online, at www.ess.gov.bc.ca.

“We were prepared for a challenging wildfire season after the devastating 2021 season, and it’s a relief that we haven’t seen major damage to communities or large evacuations this year,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

“While overall this has been a quieter wildfire season, my thoughts are with everyone who evacuated or lost a home this year.”

As a part of its 2022 budget, the province announced a $145 million investment in the BCWS, allowing it to become a year-round service focused on proactive wildfire management, rather than the reactive methods seen in past years. The province says the newly refreshed BCWS will focus on four main pillars: prevention and mitigation; preparedness; response; and recovery.

For more information on staying Firesmart, visit https://firesmartbc.ca/.