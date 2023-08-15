The wildfire reported yesterday near Hamilton Hill, east of Merritt, is under control as reported by BC Wildfire Service website.

According to the BC Wildfire Service online app, the fire erupted early last evening and it was reported as a three hectare-sized wildfire at the time.

On yesterday’s report, the fire was out of control and as of now, it is suspected that the wildfire “started by humans or human activity,” according to BC Wildfire.

According to reports on social media, Merritt Fire Department crews were on scene and working to control the fire from spreading and prevent further damage. The online reports also say there were three helicopters responding along with airtankers.

The efforts of both ground and aerial crews were crucial in combating the wildfire and minimizing its impact on those around Hamilton Hill

The Herald has contacted the fire department for more information on the wildfire.