Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Sem Weiss, who is wanted on an unendorsed warrant.

In a news release, Mounties say Weiss is accused of break and enter, aggravated assault and assault in relation to an incident in Williams Lake, on Jan. 14.

According to the release, Weiss has ties in the Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna area.

“If Weiss is spotted, do not approach him but call 911 as he is considered violent and a danger to the public,” the release says.

Weiss is described to be a white man with red hair, thin build and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Sem Weiss whereabouts is being asked to contact the Williams RCMP at 250-392-6211, or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.