Williams Lake RCMP continue to seek public assistance to locate Sem Weiss.

According to a press release, Sem Weiss is wanted for a home invasion and stabbing out of Williams Lake and is also wanted on a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on Canada wide warrant for removal from Canada.

“We have since learned that he may be in the Merritt, B.C. area,” the release reads.

Weiss is described to be a white man with red hair, thin build and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Sem Weiss whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.