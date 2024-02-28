Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

A significant snowfall in addition to gusty winds are expected today, Feb. 28 into Thursday, Feb. 29.

The forecast agency said in the statement that a strong Pacific frontal system is pushing through the B.C. Interior.

“Snowfall associated with the system will continue into Thursday,” the release says. “In addition, gusty southwest winds will develop today and persist into Thursday.”

Between 25 to 40 centimetres of snow can be expected along the routes.

Due to the special weather, drivers might face reduced visibility during the heavy snow, challenging driving conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow as well as local blowing snow.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off later Thursday. However, accumulating snow may continue at Kootenay Pass into Thursday evening,” the statement reads.

The Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope, is expected to be affected by this weather.

Other areas such as Highway 3, between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and Trans-Canada Highway, between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass are also expected to be affected.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.