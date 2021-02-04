A weather system will move over southern BC today spreading snow to the region.

The Coquihalla from Merritt to Hope is expected to receive 20 to 30cm of snow by Friday morning, starting this afternoon, according to the Weather Network.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass is also supposed to receive a similar dumping of snow.

According to Yellowhead Road and Bridge, the Connector (Highway 97C) could see potential accumulations of 4-8cm today as well and 8-16cm after 6pm tonight into the morning.

Another system will approach the region Friday night. Additional snow of up to 15 cm can be expected on Saturday.

Stay up to date with road conditions by visiting www.drivebc.ca.