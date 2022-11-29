Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for area highways on November 29. According to the notice, accumulations of 20-35 centimetres are possible, with the heavy snow and intense wind gusts expected to bring limited visibility.

The winter storm watch has been issued for Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope, along with the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) from Merritt to Kelowna. The storm is expected Tuesday night through to Wednesday.

“A low pressure system will move onto Vancouver Island today. Light snow will begin this afternoon and intensify tonight before ending early Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h on the Okanagan Connector will give reduced visibility in blowing snow,” said a release by Environment Canada.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

If drivers find their visibility is reduced while driving, they are advised to turn on the vehicle’s lights and maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Road conditions are available to view at www.drivebc.ca, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution. Adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure the use of winter tires or snow chains.

For information on emergency plans and kits for winter driving, go to www.getprepared.gc.ca.