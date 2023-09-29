It’s that time of year again – winter or mud + snow tires are required on designated B.C. highways as of Oct. 1. until March 31.

For those in the Merritt area, the law runs until April 30 for particular passes like the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.

Though mud + snow are within the law, winter tires are best for traction at temperatures below 7 degrees.

“They can’t help you if you don’t have them on your vehicle before poor weather arrives, though,” said Trace Acres, Program Director for Road Safety at Work. “Waiting until rain, ice, or snow hits is too late.”

Mud + snow tires must have at least 3.5mm of tread to be considered roadworthy.