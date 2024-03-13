Winter tires still required despite a forecasted warmer weather for the week.

B.C. law requires winter tires or chains on provincial highways in the Thompson-Nicola region through March 31 with select highways through mountain passes or high snowfall areas extending the requirement until April 30.

Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work, emphasizes that safety is paramount, regardless of the season.

“Rain and cold nights are going to be with us for a while yet. Winter tires give you better traction and braking on wet roads when temperatures drop below 7 C,” said Acres.

Winter tires remain flexible in cold weather due to their softer rubber compound, improving grip and handling.

“Whether you’re driving for pleasure or for work, you want the best traction possible to help reduce the risk of crashing and seriously injuring yourself or your passengers,” Acres said.

According to Road Safety at Work, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians drive as a part of their jobs.

Road Safety at Work describes this as “may be the most dangerous things they do during workday, even if it’s only done part time or occasionally,” stated in a press release. “Work-related crashes are the leading cause of traumatic workplace death in B.C.”

“Roads are one of the most dangerous places to work,” said Harry Bains, B.C. minister of labour. “No matter what time of the year it is, for everyone’s sake, please drive safely and always be prepared for poor road conditions.”

Road Safety at Work provides tips for driving regardless of season or reason for driving.

Check DriveBC.ca, municipal websites, and other local reports for up to date road and weather conditions.

Keep at least four seconds of distance between you and the car in front of you.

Be mindful of puddles and slow down when approaching them.

Keep windshield washer fluid filled up to the top and keep an extra jug on hand.

Monitor tire pressure monthly, the tire pressure can fluctuate as temperatures rise or fall which affects braking distance, steering, and handling.

“As we transition into spring, the imperative for safe winter driving remains,” said Todd McDonald, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC. “Employers should continue to involve workers in understanding the risks of winter driving and adhere to winter tire regulations, even when we start seeing warmer temperatures throughout the province. Together, let’s make winter driving safer for everyone on the road throughout the entirety of the season.”