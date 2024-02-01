—– By Kenneth Wong

Hello people of Merritt! My name is Kenneth; the newest reporter at the Merritt Herald and member of the Merritt community.

I am proud to work for this 118-year-old institution and to serve this community of more than 7,000 people.

My only goal is to provide the people of Merritt with high quality, hard hitting journalism. As a reporter, I only seek to learn and follow the truth.

My favourite part of this line of work is that due to its nature, I get to meet people from all walks of life and I get to discover their truth. In college alone, journalism allowed me to sit down and talk to artists, professors, business owners, and just common people; all of which I provide the same truth oriented journalism.

As a reporter for the Merritt Herald, I wish to share your stories and share stories important to you.

Whilst what I report is news, I hope to share stories people will return to in the future or discover for the first time, for Philip L. Graham once said “Journalism is merely history’s first draft.”

Outside of journalism, I am an avid enjoyer of pinball, film, and history. My favourites in the respective categories are Attack From Mars; Transformers: The Movie (1986); and my current historic fixation is the Gilded Age.

My family moved to Canada in the 1980s from Hong Kong and settled in Vancouver, B.C., where I have called home since I was born. I am excited to now call Merritt my home and cannot wait to meet with you all.