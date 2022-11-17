Union workers at Highland Valley Copper (HVC) mine are back to work this morning following a safety stand down yesterday.

United Steelworkers Local 7619 members at the mine refused to work earlier this week after a safety incident. Sources confirmed to the Herald that a Bucyrus 495, a mining shovel used to load large haul trucks with ore, fell off its jack stands during maintenance on November 14.

TECK Resources, HVC’s parent company, said in a statement on Wednesday (November 16) that it was working with the United Steelworkers to allow for the safe resumption of regular operations at the Logan Lake area mine. The outcome of these discussions are unknown, but union members are now back to work.

The Herald has reached out to USW 7619 for comment.