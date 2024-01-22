A talented young musician is coming to Merritt early next month for a one night concert.

Rachel Wei will be performing her extensive repertoire on Beethoven, Bach, Chopin, Debussy and more at the Merritt Civic Centre on Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend the event can get their tickets at the door for $10.

Wei, who is only 16 years old, started taking piano lessons when she was only four years old. Her interest for instruments and classical music comes from her own family.

“I think obviously, my family and (especially) my mom, who really loves classical music just knew like ‘oh, she’s also going to play the piano’ because everyone does,” Wei said. “It’s quite a normal thing in our household.”

At the age of six, Wei was the winner of the Crescendo International Music Competition, followed by an international debut on the Carnegie Hall Stage in New York City. Her achievements go from being the receiver of Pacific International Youth Music Gala Scholarship with the highest overall competition mark to being placed first in the Steinway Competition Canada in 2019 and 2020, as well as the Bellagrande International Music Competition in 2020.

As she learned how to skillfully tap the keys, Wei said that “playing the piano is kind of like talking to a friend.”

“I always feel like playing piano is such a safe space for me … it’s kind of like escapism for me, if I were to describe that feeling,” she said. “I am able to, if I want to, transport myself into the shoes of composers.”

Her love for music didn’t stop only at piano lessons, as Wei learned how to play the flute and the violin.

Wei also added that music was also a way for her growing up to show her personality and the many emotions she would feel while playing.

“I think especially when I was a little bit younger, maybe in middle school, I felt like I had trouble just kind of knowing who I was and music was kind of the way that I showed people my personality, with the way that I interpreted different composers,” she said.

Wei hopes that everyone that comes to the concert has a fun time listening to her playing.

“I think the program that I put together is really fun, because you get a mix of so many different things. There’s the classics with Haydn and Chopin, but then I’ll be playing some film music and some really popular tunes,” she said. “I think it’s a very diverse program that I’m super excited to play, so I hope people are super excited to hear me.”

Rachel Wei Concert

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 – 7 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre – 1950 Mamette Ave.

Cost: $10 a ticket; tickets can be purchased at the door.