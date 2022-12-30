B.C.’s youth from government care started receiving monthly rent supplements this December from the Province of B.C. The support aims to assist the youth from care in their transition to adulthood.

In March 2022, a provincial investment of $35 million over the next three years into was announced. The budget allows programs and services to better support young adults from government care as they transition into adulthood.

797 young adults from government care began receiving a $600 monthly support this month through the Ministry of Children and Family Development’s new Rent Supplement Program.

“We know that youth and young adults from care are at a much higher risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development.

“Finding and securing housing poses a stressful challenge for many young adults in British Columbia, especially for those transitioning from care. We are focused on doing even more to make sure every young person who transitions from care has the supports they need to succeed.”

People who have been in government care are far more likely to experience homelessness or a mental-health crisis in their lives. Budget 2022 investments aimed at supporting strong transitions for former youth in care are part of a $633-million cross-government strategy to prevent homelessness and keep people housed.

“With the cost of rent going up all over the province, so many are struggling, and this rental subsidy will help countless young people,” said Landon P., a former youth in care.

“Six hundred dollars a month may not seem like a lot; to a youth from care $600 can mean the difference between paying rent on time and being able to afford food.”

More youth from care will be able to sign up for the rent supplement program in spring 2023 when a second intake opens to provide further housing supports for youth transitioning from care. New Youth Transition Workers will also support youth in care starting at age 14 and guide them in accessing services until age 25.

For more information about youth transitions, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/youthtransitions