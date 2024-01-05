Drivers are being warned to expect tough driving conditions along the Coquihalla Highway this weekend, as snowfall hits the area.

According to a news release by Yellowhead Road & Bridge (YRB), 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway – from Merritt to the Snow Shed Hill – tonight and three to six centimetres on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Also according to the release, the Coquihalla summit is expected to have the “highest accumulations of the area with the heaviest snowfall starting this evening and remaining steady overnight.”

As of now, Environment Canada hasn’t issued a snowfall alert for the area.

The road maintenance company reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of the weather conditions when travelling through the area.

“Plow trucks will be out removing snow and restoring traction as well as putting out chemicals to help prevent icy conditions,” the release reads. “Remember to never pass a plow truck on the right and road conditions in front of the plow truck will be worse than behind it.”

Drivers are recommended to check www.drivebc.ca for the most current road conditions in the area.